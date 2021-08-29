Actor Ed Asner of 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Lou Grant' dies at 91

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Television icon Ed Asner has died at the age of 91.

Asner’s family confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying the actor died peacefully Sunday morning.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you,” wrote his family.

Many know Asner for his role as Lou Grant from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and his spin-off series “Lou Grant,” which aired in the 1970s and 1980s.

Asner is the most awarded male performer in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, with seven awards, Deadline reports.

He also starred in many films, like “Up,” “El Dorado,” and “Elf,” to name a few.

Along with his acting work, Asner also served as the president of the Screen Actors Guild and worked as an activist for a variety of causes.