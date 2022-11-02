This Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe Takes Just 1 Minute To Cook

When it comes to creating amazing dishes in the kitchen, the secret is in the sauce. This is why budding chefs spend so much time at culinary school perfecting the art of creating essential sauces. Food writer Maurice Edmond Sailland (aka Curnonsky), who was dubbed the “Prince of Gastronomy,” once wrote, “Sauces are the orchestration and accompaniment of a fine meal, and enable a good chef or cook to demonstrate his talent.”

That’s all well and good, but if you have ever tried to make a hollandaise sauce or bearnaise sauce and ended up in puddle of tears surrounded by dirty pots and pans, you know that sauce-making is not for the faint of heart. On the surface, these recipes can seem so simple, yet they require culinary mastery that escapes the average cook.

Well, no longer! The Kitchn has recipe for a 1-minute hollandaise sauce that you can make in the microwave, and it is going to change everything you think you know about making this classic egg-based topping. No more vigorous whisking. No more double boilers. No more gently simmering your dish while you slowly begin to simmer in despair — because your dish is starting to look less like a sauce and more like Shrek boogers.

For this recipe, all you need is a microwave and 5 minutes. That’s it. You will use the basic hollandaise sauce ingredients like butter, dijon mustard, egg yolks, heavy cream and lemon juice. You then melt the butter in the microwave, then stir it and add in the rest of your ingredients. Next, you microwave it in 15-second spurts until you get the consistency you desire. Yes, really: It’s that easy. You can use it on everything from eggs to vegetables to fish to savory French toast.

You can use the same method above to make a beautiful bearnaise sauce to go with your steak dishes. All you do is add Kraft’s A1 sauce to the mixture, and then follow the same steps outlined in The Kitchn’s recipe.

Find the full recipe on The Kitchn.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.