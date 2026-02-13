Presidents Day weekend brings deals on furniture, mattresses and home goods

Presidents Day weekend may honor past presidents, but it also gives shoppers a chance to stretch their budgets with deals on household items like furniture and mattresses.

"Presidents Day is one of the biggest promotions we have," said Brad Daniels, a store manager at Furniture Fair. "That includes our bedrooms, our dining rooms, our living rooms."

For Presidents Day only, Daniels said the furnishings retailer drops deals like buy one recliner, get one free for select models.

The deals extend to popular motion couches, including power recline models with built-in speakers and bass vibration.

"All the sound you are hearing is coming directly out of the sofa," he said.

Deals beyond furniture

Presidents Day weekend can be an ideal time to level up the home, with savings on tech, bedding, refrigerators and vacuum cleaners.

"Maybe even some outdoor items like grills, and then think about mattresses and appliances," said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert.

Traditionally, Presidents Day is not known for the best TV deals, which typically occur around the Super Bowl and Black Friday.

For shoppers not ready to make major purchases, Bodge recommends waiting for larger spring sales events.

"Presidents Day, in my mind, it's not the buzziest, flashiest sale," Bodge said. "It is good to look around if you do need one of those bigger items for the home, but it's definitely not your last chance."

She warns against rushing to buy without doing your research.

"One thing about those sales and deals is they can kind of cloud our judgment a little bit," Bodge said. "It's always really important to take a moment to compare prices. I like to use Google Shopping or Yahoo Shopping."

Furniture prices

As of December, furniture and bedding prices were up 3.6% compared to December 2024, according to the government’s most recent Consumer Price Index.

Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture increased the most at 4% compared to the previous year.

Regarding concerns about tariffs affecting prices, Daniels said the good news is that his store's costs have stabilized.

"What we found was that freight prices kind of went down when tariffs happened, so it really kept the retail prices the same for the consumer," Daniels said.

For shoppers looking to buy this holiday weekend, compare prices before cashing in on a deal, so you don’t waste your money.

