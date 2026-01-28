Insurance premiums eating your paycheck? Here are 9 ways to cut costs

Frustrated by higher insurance rates? You're not alone, as drivers and homeowners are once again paying more for insurance compared to the same time last year.

Homeowner Jim Hilbert said he can’t quite figure out why his home insurance premium went up double digits for the second year in a row.

"My rate last year went up about 25% on the homeowners, and then this year another 25%," Hilbert said. "About 53% I figured."

He told us his income hasn't kept up with rising costs.

"(It is) taking a bigger percent of my income. My raise didn't go up that much," Hilbert said.

9 ways to lower your insurance bill

In December 2025, household and renters’ insurance was up 8.2% compared to the previous year, while car insurance increased 2.8%, according to the latest government figures.

With help from Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner and NerdWallet insurance expert Kaz Weida, we rounded up nine ways to save on insurance costs:

1. Reduce coverage on older vehicles

There are some cases where you may not need to pay for comprehensive coverage, like if you have an extra vehicle or an older vehicle you wouldn’t replace after a wreck.

"If it were to get totaled, you might not be in a position where it makes sense to repair it," Weida said.

2. Consider usage-based or pay-per-mile insurance

This option works well for people who don't drive frequently.

3. Look into safe-driving discounts

"Where your driving is being monitored to see how safe you are, and then that might be reflected in your rate," Weida said.

4. Search for home policy discounts as well

Whether you’re staying with your current provider or making a switch, ask about discounts.

"There are discounts for all kinds of things, ranging from being in a STEM field to not smoking in your home," Berner said.

5. Ask for higher deductibles

This is a riskier way to lower monthly costs. Raise the amount you pay after a claim from $500, for example, to $1,000 on your car, or from $2,500 to $5,000 on your house.

"When you do file a claim, you'll have to pay more out of pocket, but your monthly premium will be a little bit lower since the insurance company isn’t covering as much," Berner said.

He only suggests this strategy if you know you could cover the cost of major damage.

6. Shop around for quotes

Don't settle for your current rate without comparing options from multiple insurers.

Popular sites for comparing rates include The Zebra, Insurify and NerdWallet.

7. Bundle policies

Combining home and auto insurance with the same company often results in discounts.

8. Talk to an agent about your insurance needs

An agent can help identify coverage you may not need or discounts you're missing.

9. Improve your credit score

A higher score indicates lower risk to insurers.

"That might take some time and some persistence, but you should see a little bit of difference in your rate," Weida said.

Hilbert said he asked his insurer to help, but didn't get far. Now, he's ready to switch if he finds cheaper coverage.

"Sometimes you can tweak it, but I am like I got to shop it," Hilbert said.

You too may be able to craft a lower rate with these strategies, so you don’t waste your money.

