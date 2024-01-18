DOJ calls officers' response in Uvalde school shooting a 'failure'

The Department of Justice released a detailed report Thursday morning about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two adults dead in May 2022.

Law enforcement's response to the school shooting faced intense criticism. It took more than an hour for officers to confront the gunman before he was fatally wounded, which was confirmed in the 575-page report.

The Justice Department reviewed over 14,000 pieces of documentation, including audio and video recordings, photographs and interview transcripts.

The report said that for 77 minutes, officers stood outside the classroom as the gunman remained inside with wounded students and teachers inside.

Officials said law enforcement describing the scene as a barricaded subject scenario and not an active shooter scenario was the "single most critical tactical failure in the incident response." The report said some officers wrongly called the gunman "contained" and "barricaded."

The report said that 11 officers from two agencies were at the school within three minutes of the gunman entering the school. They say law enforcement's approach was rapid but not tactical.

Several officers were wounded by shrapnel from inside the classroom. The Justice Department said it's reasonable to retreat and take a tactical pause except in active shooter situations. This should have alerted them to engage the shooter immediately by penetrating the classroom door, the report says.

The report says there were at least nine occasions when officers did not share that the subject was still shooting or had injured officers. In those instances, the receiver only knew that there was a barricaded or contained subject, adding to the confusion.

Officials initially gave conflicting reports on whether the gunman was confronted when entering the school. They later said that they waited on a key to enter a classroom, only to find that the door was unlocked.

Social media videos showed officers setting a perimeter around the school, holding back desperate parents from entering the school.

Victims' families are hopeful it will lead to more accountability and transparency.

"Hopefully from that report, get enough information so we can put pressure on the district attorney to actually do something about this, the people who failed these children, that allowed these children to get slaughtered, that allowed the children to live through living hell. That those people be held accountable," said Jesse Rizo, uncle of student Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the attack.

Officials will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon to go over the report. Rizo says everyone affected by the school shooting "should be protesting with signs demanding accountability" during Thursday's briefing.

The Department of Justice stated there are three goals it has for the report:

- Independent account of law enforcement and other stakeholder actions and responses

- Identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events

- Provide a roadmap for community safety before, during and after such incidents

Breaking story will be updated.

