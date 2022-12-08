These 5 Dog Christmas Stockings Will Have Your Furry Friends Wagging Their Tails With Joy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dog owners and dog grandparents: Is your family’s stocking lineup really ready for Santa without a Christmas stocking for each canine in your clan?

Luckily you can find a whole slew of options for dogs (and cats) online these days that will be perfect for your “howl”-idays. Here are five dog Christmas stocking options you can find on Amazon and Walmart. All of these got high reviews for their quality and appearance.

The Glitzhome 21-inch dog Christmas stocking lights up and has the word “WOOF” embroidered on the stocking’s cuff. It costs $15.46 and has 4.7 out of 5 stars among over 1,100 ratings on Amazon. It does require three AA batteries for the LED lights on it to work.

“I am obsessed with these stockings, they are absolutely beautiful,” wrote Amazon reviewer Crystalin Alvarez. “I am a sucker for anything that lights up during the holiday season! These are so cute for my two dogs and I really love the quality, design and the lights! They make my other stockings seem boring since these are the only ones that light up. Definitely recommend!”

Glitzhome also has a number of other Christmas stocking designs, including a cat stocking that matches this dog one.

The Buffalo plaid design and its bone shape get rave reviews for this stocking from Senneny. It’s made from 100% cotton and is 17 inches long. At just $6.99, it’s a great deal. It can hold a good number of items too, according to reviewers, who gave it 4.7 out of 5 stars among more than 2,100 ratings.

“We purchased this for our new Grand-Puppy Samson because we loved the bone shape,” wrote Amazon reviewer SharonLicht1964. “Although it didn’t match the rest of our stocking perfectly, it was close enough. It’s not just made of felt. It’s very sturdy. And, can fit quite a few toys and treats.”

The Wewill 16-inch dog Christmas stocking ($9.99) is made of felt with an embroidered image of a dog along with some white rickrack on the cuff. The adorable pup on holds a candy cane in its mouth. Plus, you can get a cat version, or go with an alternative design for both the cat and the dog Christmas stocking.

Amazon reviewer Jennifer Fountaine is of the mind that a family’s pup needs to be represented on the mantel too.

“Everyone in the family has a stocking but our dog Max didn’t — he is a part of the family after all so he deserved to have a stocking to put his Christmas goodies in too!” she wrote. “When the stocking arrives I expected it to be flimsy and not well constructed considering the low price I paid but to my surprise it was quite durable (for a stocking) and extremely cute!”

She isn’t the only one that loved it. The Wewill stocking has 4.6 out of 5 stars among more than 1,200 reviews.

The Kyjen Outward Hound dog Christmas stocking in size small costs $9.39 (or you can get a larger size for $12.35). This paw-shaped stocking with a white and fuzzy cuff and green embroidered paw print is cute for a cat, too.

These stockings are 15 inches or 19 inches, depending on what size you get, and are available through Walmart’s website.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ black and white velour stocking featuring a golden retriever is just $8.98 at Walmart. At 20 inches, this stocking will hold quite a number of treats. Plus it has a funny “Don’t Stop Retrievin'” phrase that’s clearly a play on a song by the band Journey.

One reviewer liked that 4% of the purchase price of the stocking goes to help rescue animals through the ASPCA. Don’t have a golden retriever? The ASPCA brand offers a large number of other dog-breed Christmas stockings you can pick from.

Do you have a pup that needs his or her own dog Christmas stocking?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.