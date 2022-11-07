10 Top-Rated Dining Room Chairs For Setting A Bigger Table Over The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting new dining room chairs is a quick way to upgrade your eating arrangement. Plus, sometimes you need to invest in more seating when you’re having company.

These days you don’t have to shop at a traditional furniture store to find a range of quality dining room chairs that will ship right to your home.

Here are 10 dining room chairs you can order on Amazon in time for your next big hosting event. Fill that urge to update your space.

The Roundhill Furniture Habit Solid Wood Tufted Parsons Dining Chair comes in a set of two with tan upholstery for $155. There’s also a blue set for $140.99 and a gray set for $165.99. Each chair has button tufting detailing on the slightly curved upper cushions and wooden legs.

Reviewers say these chairs are great for the price and work well in a formal dining room or if you are worried about getting an especially fancy set of chairs dirty with active family life. They get a 4.3-star review from more than 3,700 users.

Reviewer cinest had a helpful tip that the chair was easier to assemble by putting on the legs with all five screws at once rather than screwing in each screw individually.

“These are remarkable chairs — they are really beautiful, not posh, but good, quality chairs,” the reviewer said.

California-based design firm Armen Living has a midcentury modern dining chair with blue upholstery and walnut-finished wooden legs for $121.99. Charcoal ($96.21), green ($67.29), and gray ($184.99) chairs, all with walnut wood, are also currently available.

One benefit of buying this stylish chair is that it fits as well in a living room or study as it does around a dining table, so you can move it between rooms as needed. Armen Living also offers a one-year warranty, which is nice to have beyond Amazon’s 90-day return policy.

This chair has a 4.5-star rating from more than 2,100 reviewers.

One reviewer said the chair was small but not too small. “It’s well made and sturdy without being heavy and difficult to move,” said GPFord, whose wife uses the chair in her office. “It’s also attractive and actually adds to the aesthetics of her office. And best of all, at least from her spouse’s point of view, it is exceedingly easy to assemble.”

If you’re looking for classic wooden dining chairs, the Signature Design by Ashley Owingsville Modern Farmhouse set of two dining chairs is just the ticket. These chairs come in dark wood for $160 for two. (You can also get a chair with a white wood back and dark seat with a dark table for $299).

With 4.5 out of 5 stars over more than 3,400 ratings, these farmhouse-style chairs have solid reviews.

“We bought two of these and then bought another two, and will probably yet again buy another two,” said Amazon reviewer Nathan Pralle. “They look really great, are very sturdy and solid, and go together easily. They are a great value for the money spent. Highly recommended!”

Reviewers also recommended adding sliders to the bottoms of each of the legs.

The CangLong Modern Soft Padded Shell set of four chairs in white sells for $139.99. These mod chairs also come in black ($184.57) or gray ($137.60). They have 4.5 out of 5 stars in over 2,300 reviews.

“In addition to being very easy to assemble, they have an elegant touch for your dining room,” wrote Amazon reviewer Leofredo Flores. “They are very soft and lightweight.”

The Modway Regent Button-Tufted Upholstered Fabric with Nailhead Trim dining chair in beige is $175.16 on Amazon. These fabric dining chairs with dark wooden legs come in a number of other colors with varying prices up to $183.14; the light gray color is $108.37 on sale right now.

The Regent chair has more than 1,300 ratings and 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“I am so happy with these chairs,” wrote Amazon reviewer Gracie. “I bought them with three main goals: to accommodate plus-size guests, and to be comfortable enough for me to sit in for a few hours while I study, and to look good doing it.”

The Christopher Knight Home Francie Fabric with Oak Finish Dining Chairs comes in a two-piece set with beige fabric and oak legs for $174.99. You can also get the chairs in gray fabric with oak legs ($145.49)and a light gray fabric with walnut legs ($243.16).

The chairs have a midcentury modern design with a lower back. They work with an average table height and have a more compact profile.

“Chairs are stunningly beautiful and extremely well-made from solid wood. Rock-solid sturdy,” wrote Amazon reviewer Barbara S. “They look beautiful in our little dining nook of our kitchen. These are super comfortable, with perfect back support. We are ordering another set today because we are so pleased with them!”

This set of four distressed white, metal dining chairs from Furmax is $205.99. There are also black, green and orange options at a slightly higher price point. The undersides of the chairs are reinforced with a metal cross support for extra durability. Rubber foot protectors prevent these from scratching your floors.

They have a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 2,600 reviews for a very strong overall performance. Another bonus is that they can be used outdoors; the painted varnish on the metal chairs makes them water- and rust-resistant. Plus, they can be stacked.

“I absolutely love these chairs. They are very well made and look really nice at any table,” said Amazon reviewer Kristi. “We’ve had these for years and with regular cleaning, they still look new. We’ve changed kitchen tables but still don’t want to change our chairs.”

The Songmics set of two dining chairs with gray, striped, cushioned upholstery and black metal legs sells for $120.78. These chairs have 4.5 out of 5 stars and almost 1,200 ratings.

Reviewers do note that the backs of the chairs may be slightly lower than average, but the backrest is both ergonomic and softly padded for your comfort.

A retro black option without striped upholstery and an even lower back is also available from Songmics for $109.28.

The Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Beige Fabric Dining Chairs in beige sells for $240.09 for a set of two. You can also buy these chairs in sets of four and in a good number of other colors.

These French country-style chairs have a decidedly elegant and classic look to them, with distressed wooden legs, carved patterns and an ample seat base.

Amazon reviewer MJ’s Mom said these chairs perfectly matched some of the Pier One chairs she already had.

“They are sturdy, easy to assemble, comfortable and just PERFECT,” she wrote. “The fabric and trim are all very tightly in place and the color looks just like the picture.”

Don’t discount the folding chair! These Ball and Cast Folding Chairs in taupe have a very solid 4.8 out of 5-star rating from around 480 reviews. Especially great for when you need extra seating for company, these chairs sell for $173.22 for a set of two. You can also get them with a cream-white cushion for $156.72.

“Pleasantly surprised at the quality and functionality of these chairs,” wrote Amazon reviewer N. Hanes. “They are the perfect solution for those needing classy seating that can be stored when not in use. The chairs are extremely comfortable and definitely don’t look like a typical folding chair.”

Which of these dining chairs would be your pick?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.