DiGiorno sells Thanksgiving pizza with all the fixings

Many Americans opt for pizza the night before Thanksgiving before indulging in turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and, of course, pie.

So why not combine the best of everything?

On Wednesdays through Nov. 22, DiGiorno will sell its Thanksgiving pizza on its website for $11.23 per pie.

Unlike the traditional pumpkin or pecan varieties, this pie includes turkey, gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus a crispy onion topping. All of these toppings will be served on a Detroit-style (rectangle) crust.

DiGiorno's first offering of the pizza sold out. There will be additional sales on Nov. 8, 15 and 22. The Thanksgiving pizza will not be available in stores, DiGiorno said.

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration — even the most traditional holiday dinners."

DiGiorno hasn't shied away from wild and controversial pizza toppings in the past.

In September, it released a pineapple pickle pizza. One half of the pizza had diced pineapple, while the other half had sliced dill pickles. The company released an all-onion pizza in March in time for the NCAA Tournament, which of course brought additional tears to those who had their brackets busted. The pizza had caramelized yellow onions, red onions and green onions.

The varieties were sold online for a limited time.

