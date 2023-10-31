Couple becomes parents of 4 babies in 3 months after years of infertility

When Zac and Brittney Wolfe married in 2015, they couldn’t wait to become parents. Their journey to welcome children into their family didn’t go as expected. Years of infertility, tragic pregnancy losses and even adoption disappointments left the couple wondering if they would ever have the joy of holding a baby in their arms.

But something even more unexpected happened in 2023 for this Pennsylvania couple. After eight years of waiting, within just three months, the Wolfes became parents to four babies!

How is this possible? Consider it the result of a lot of love and a pair of miracles.

Early in their quest to become parents, Zac and Brittney went through the grueling ordeal of infertility and then failed fertility treatments. They went through exhaustive testing to find out why they couldn’t conceive a child. Both wondered if a spinal cord injury Zac sustained in a 2011 car accident might be a factor.

Doctors could not give them a medical reason for their fertility issues. So, Zach and Brittney decided to try in-vitro fertilization.

“After several rounds of IVF, hundreds of miles back and forth to Pittsburgh, 7 transfers, 2 miscarriages, and a lot of money, we decided to give it a break yet once again and try on our own,” the couple shared on their adoption website.

But that didn’t work, either.

So, the pair decided to pursue adoption to find the child of their dreams. They published a website about their adoption journey and shared their story on social media.

Two years into their search, a neighbor contacted the Wolfes to let them know of a local woman who was interested in placing her baby up for adoption.

“We met with her and she asked us if we would adopt her baby,” Brittney told “Good Morning America.” “So, we were there from about the middle of her pregnancy. I was with her at her 20-week ultrasound when we found out it was a girl. I was there through all of her appointments.”

Their adopted daughter, Charlie, was born on July 27, 2023.

But, even before the arrival of baby Charlie, Brittney and Zac were still chasing their dreams to become parents.

In late 2022, in one last try to carry a baby, the couple learned about embryo adoption. This process transfers donated embryos into a woman’s uterus to allow her to experience pregnancy and childbirth. The first transfer failed; however, in March, the couple agreed to one more transfer.

Doctors transferred three embryos in April. At the first ultrasound, the couple hoped for good news.

They got that times three! All three embryos were viable and growing.

Brittney’s pregnancy was uneventful, and on Oct. 19, she gave birth to three children: daughters Noa and Navie and son Knox. Because they were 30 weeks of gestation, they are in the NICU. However, all three are doing well despite being born premature.

Mom was released from the hospital, and the triplets will stay in the hospital for a few more weeks to grow stronger. But both parents are counting their blessings with their four bundles of joy.

“We’re going to blink and we’re going to look back and say, ‘How the heck did we do that?'” Brittney told “Good Morning America.” “But we did it. We’re all thriving. It’s going to be good.”

