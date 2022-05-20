Winners announced in Special Olympics Montana raffle

BOZEMAN — Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 20, 2022, and announced the winners of several prizes.
- The winner of the 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup truck is Shawna Beechinar.
- The winner of the $5,000 cash prize is Matthew McAndrew.
- The winner of a $1,500 gift card from Scheels is Sean Patten.
- The four winners of a $1,000 gift card (each) from Town Pump are J. Lackman, Mike Wombolt, Jake Cartwright, and Liz Welch.
- The winner of a $500 gift card from Bob Wards is Jesse Aguayo.
- The following people each won one free pizza per month for a year from Pizza Hut: Pat Sampson, Charlene Ammons, Jay Owens, Russ Hale, and Gina Cox.
Winners have been - or will be - contacted directly by Special Olympics Montana.
A total of 112,424 tickets were sold this year - the second-highest number ever - resulting in $610,668 for Special Olympics Montana.
The top three sellers this year were Brian Jackson, Jon Hargett, and Jamie Darko - all from Great Falls - who sold a combined total of 13,547 tickets.
Since 2006, the MTN Chevy Raffle has raised more than $15 million dollars for Special Olympics Montana.
The drawing was livestreamed on Facebook: