Polson’s Hunter Greenwood proud to represent Pirates during Special Olympics

POLSON — Special Olympics athlete Hunter Greenwood from Polson High School lost 66 pounds during the pandemic training for this year’s state summer games.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood is a star athlete for the Polson Pirates.

“Actually, I like all my sports: wrestling, football, track and Special Olympics," he explained.

But for this year’s state games, Greenwood will be focused on three main events.

“I’m doing javelin, softball and the relay race,” he said.

On most days, you can find Greenwood training hard on the track at Polson High School or constantly on the treadmill while at home. It’s that hard work ethic that’s helped Greenwood lose more than 60 pounds during the pandemic.

“I’m lighter, much more fit,” said Greenwood.

“He just keeps continuing to lose weight and be in shape and encourages other people to do it,” added Kris Kelly, Greenwood's Special Olympic coach.

Kelly said Greenwood is constantly encouraging his teammates every practice.

“He encourages everybody, he is not in the sport for himself, he’s in it for everybody to have a great time," Kelly said.

Greenwood said he thinks of himself as both an athlete and a coach while on the track, cheering on his teammates every step of the way.

“I believe in my teammates," he said. "I believe in others.”

Greenwood said he’s proud to represent his school and the Polson community during the state games.

“It will be good to represent Polson, big P, compete,” said Greenwood.