'Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026' special will air on KXLH

BILLINGS — The Montana Television Network has proudly featured Special Olympics Montana athletes, coaches, and teams over the past few weeks, and that coverage culminates this week with the State Summer Games.

Watch "Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026" at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 15, on your local CBS affiliate — KRTV in Great Falls, KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KXLH in Helena, and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

The 30-minute special will showcase what makes the State Summer Games so unique.

The State Summer Games are an annual showcase featuring Special Olympics Montana athletes.

This year's Games are May 13-15 and are being held in Billings.

Encore showings of "Magic in the Air: Special Olympics Montana 2026" will air on The Spot–MTN channel on Friday at 10: 30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Spot–MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.