LEWISTOWN — Law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes carried the torch from Stanford to Lewistown on Friday as part of the Montana Law Enforcement Torch Run, one of 37 legs taking place across the state this spring.

"This event has raised over $700,000 every single year for Special Olympics Montana. And we cannot do that without great support and really great friendship that us athletes have with all of the law enforcement around the state," said Special Olympics Athlete and Lewistown resident Patrick Yerman.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch the video here:

Law Enforcement Torch Run raises money for Special Olympics Montana

Cole Eades, a deputy with the Fergus County Sheriff's Office, said the fundraising effort is one piece of a larger mission.

"This is just one small part to raise money for them, for them going to all their area games and the state summer games here that are happening next week in Billings, raising money by selling shirts and collecting donations for the torch run," said Eades.

For some participants, the event is personal. Sally Murphy, a dispatcher with the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office, said her family connection drives her involvement.

"My oldest daughter is autistic. So that definitely amped my interest and moving into my position with the sheriff's department. I knew they were really active as partners with the Special Olympics, so we get way into it," said Murphy.

"These guys are athletes, used to not have the greatest past and on how they were treated. So, to be able to be a part of showing other people that our athletes are human too and deserve to be treated just like everyone else," said Eades.

Nikole Ronneberg, a Stanford game warden with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, said the event gives law enforcement a chance to show a different side to the communities they serve.

"It makes us approachable. It shows that we're not this big and scary force. We are here for the community. We're here to serve. And this is just a great example of that."

The torch will next head to Billings, where Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games begin May 13.

