Great Falls hosts Special Olympics Spring Games

GREAT FALLS — As Special Olympics Montana’s first game in two years is coming up on Saturday, many events are making a return.

Events for the competition include gymnastics, swimming, the developmental training program (MATP), track and field, cycling, bocce, golf and soccer.

A release from Special Olympics Montana says 174 athletes from teams all over central Montana were on hand competing in bocce and track and field.

Competitors like Phil Neahley said the fans are what make the competition as exciting as it is.

Neahley said, "I hope a lot of fans come out and support us, so that's the only thing that people can talk about, and this is our first year here,"

For Great Falls Hornets Team Purple competitor Annette Buland this isn't her first time participating.

Buland stated, "Back in '81 during my sophomore year of high school, I went to high school here at CMR, I got picked to go to the 1981 international women's special Olympics games and I got to compete in cross country skiing and I got to meet."

And for Team Black competitor Jason Mader, he said he is finally ready to be back in person.

"I like it," Mader said. "When we were done because of the pandemic that was kind of confusing because we couldn't practice or see any athletes or anything like that."

Following competition, was the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise awareness and funds for the special Olympics movement. 174 athletes from all over central Montana competed in Bocce and Track and Field. All of the competitors said they were excited to be back.



