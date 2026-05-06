BILLINGS — Aspyn Schnetter has spent years mastering a beam four inches wide and 16 feet long. Now, that work is taking her to the national stage — and fueling a fight to keep Special Olympics gymnastics alive in Montana.

Schnetter recently elevated her skill to balancing on the beam just slightly off the ground. She is also confident in performing her floor exercise.

She’s adorably silly and always polite, offering a thank you when complimented.

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Aspyn Schnetter competes nationally, aims to keep Montana SOMT gymnastics alive

Schnetter is one of four Montana gymnasts who will compete for gold at the USA Games in June. But the bigger challenge is finding enough coaches, volunteers and facility support to keep Special Olympics gymnastics alive in Montana.

Coach Joele Mangen said the program has struggled to grow.

"There's only one other program in Great Falls, so the numbers have gone down," Mangen said. "But there's interest there, we just don't have the volunteers."

Mangen understands Schnetter is no stranger to challenges. The two were friends in middle school, and Mangen recalled with emotion when Schnetter broke barriers at Billings Senior to become a member of the cheer squad.

"When she made it, we sent her flowers. And she's just always good at everything and tries really hard," Mangen said. "And I'm really proud of her all the time … even when she's not breaking barriers. But she just seems to be all the time."

Schnetter later went on to cheer at Rocky Mountain College. This opportunity is just as personal. She hopes to bring home gold but also shine light on a Special Olympics sport she would love to see survive in Montana. She and Mangen are hoping to renew statewide interest and encourage other volunteers to get involved.

"They can go on to the (Montana) Special Olympics website and we're in the Yellowstone Valley (area)," Mangen said.

Schnetter's journey is about more than competition. It is about showing what is possible and helping ensure others have the same chance to compete on the mat.