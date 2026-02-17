GREAT FALLS — Inside a small, upstairs storefront at 525 Central Avenue at Times Square in Great Falls, bolts of fabric, thread, and hardware line the shelves. Behind a sewing machine, you can find Emily Cameron, a Great Falls native and small business owner, who is working to make life a little easier and safer for pet owners across Montana.

Critter Harmony is a business that designs handmade products for dogs and their owners. While the shop offers a variety of leashes and accessories, the mission behind the business goes deeper than what hangs on the display racks.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Montana Made: Critter Harmony

“The whole goal when I was starting was just to increase your bond with your dog. Take them out more. Be more active with them…” Cameron explained.

She says many of her products were inspired by real-life challenges pet owners face every day, from reactive dogs on walks to loose animals and safety concerns in vehicles.

“And safety. Safety in the car. Safety on the walk. Loose dogs all the time. You gotta be able to think quick and you gotta like preparedness is another thing,” she said.

That preparedness can be simple, like keeping essentials within reach. One of her products, the “Critter Sack,” attaches to a leash and holds waste bags and treats, helping owners stay ready during outings.

Cameron expressed the need for necessities, “Come get a critter sack. Put it on your leash. You'll have your poo bags. You'll have treats to distract your reactive dog.”

Nearly all of the shop’s offerings have come from customer requests. She says if someone can imagine it, there’s a good chance she can create it.

“If anybody has an idea for something for their dog, bring it to me,” Cameron said. “Because we can make it happen. 90% of the products are because people needed it.”

Looking ahead, she hopes to continue expanding her product line and eventually grow into a larger space. Cameron also hopes to preserve the craft behind the business.

“Sewing is a dying thing, you know. So I think it's important to know how to make your own stuff,” she said.

At its core, she says Critter Harmony is about encouraging owners to do more with their dogs, safely and intentionally.

“Make your lives easier. Increase your bond with your dog. They're not just there to sit and wait for you at home all day. They can do more. So do more. Play with them. Take them on adventures… just do it a little bit safer.”

More information about products and custom orders can be found through the shop’s Etsy and Facebook pages.

