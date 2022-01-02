Bozeman dispensaries usher in New Year with recreational marijuana sales

BOZEMAN - It's the first day of the new year and the first day of recreational sales of marijuana in Montana and now businesses and guests are ready to kick off the new year with a lot of excitement and still a lot of uncertainty.

“Since the summer we have had, we have had multiple people walk in throughout the day asking ‘hey do you sell recreational?’ and always having to turn them away and tell them January 1st,” says Darian Gregory, Owner of Bighorn Buds In Bozeman.

That day is finally here for Gregory and his employees at Bighorn Buds; the minutes before opening were filled with anticipation.

“It's been hectic. We have been up almost at midnight getting everything ready here,” says Gregory.

As the guests waited in their cars in sub-zero temperatures and the employees put the final touches on the store making sure labels and everything was in order they were excited to see how this new era for their store would go.

“Anxiety and anxiousness you know seeing what's going to happen- you know we don't really know,” says Gregory.

After more than a year since voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana Gregory says.

“It's been a long time coming,” says Gregory.

As their store filled with guests Gregory and those who came to his store said they were excited agreed that.

“I’m happy Montana made the jump to recreational,” said one.

The last few weeks have meant long hours for Gregory’s team of 5 employees doing everything from cultivation to selling.

“This is kind of our dream and we just want to make it work,” says Gregory.

