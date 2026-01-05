Montana's Dillon Botner honored; Nashville weekend a celebration of FCS football

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The weekend in Nashville leading up to the championship game really has been a celebration of the FCS season, with multiple events showcasing the talent at this level.

On Saturday evening, the FCS awards banquet got underway, where the end of the season awards were given out. That included Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard winning the Walter Payton Award and Mercer defensive lineman Andrew Zock winning the Buck Buchanan Award. Lehigh head coach Kevin Cahill won the Eddie Robinson Award, Mercer quarterback Braden Atkinson won the Jerry Rice Award and Andrew Body of Alabama State was named the HBCU National Player of the Year.

Montana's Dillon Botner honored

Also honored was Montana center Dillon Botner, who this year was awarded the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work in the classroom.

"When I was 18 and I signed with the Griz, if you would've told me I'd be here, I would've never believed it," Botner said. "To be recognized for something this special and to be a part of this award ceremony where some of the best players in the FCS and in college football are, it's unbelievable that I'm even here. And I never thought I'd be here, so thank you to everyone that got me here."

With three degrees, a future in medical school and a completed career with the Griz football team, the Whitefish product made the most of his time at Montana, and was recognized for his efforts in a big way.

"I'm wearing Montana on the jersey," Botner said. "It's a university award. It's not a me award. Thank you to everyone there, and I hope someone else will be inspired to go and win this award for Montana, too, and work hard not just at football but also off the field. You're a student-athlete and student comes first."

Monday will also hold an NFL showcase for a select group of FCS players including some from Montana and Montana State as well as the rest of the Big Sky Conference. That includes UM offensive lineman Liam Brown and do-all wide receiver Michael Wortham, and running back Julius Davis and defensive lineman Paul Brott from the Bobcats were also invited.

A leadership conference has been ongoing, as well, with FCS athletic directors to discuss the future of the subdivision and strategic plans.

It's been a little bit of everything as the season winds to a close, and there's just one more sleep until the final chapter of this latest season when Montana State and Illinois State line it up for the national championship on Monday.

