MISSOULA — It was an emotional scene at Bobcat Stadium for the Montana Grizzlies at the conclusion of Saturday's playoff game as Montana finishes the season 13-2. Those two losses came against the same program as the Grizzlies got on the doorstep of the national championship game, but fell just short.

"I'm just extremely grateful," UM wide receiver Michael Wortham said after the Grizzlies' 48-23 semifinal loss to rival Montana State. "Sucks that it's the last game, but thankful for these guys and the opportunity they gave me. There was never no quit, you know? We battled through a lot of things behind closed doors.

'No quit': Montana, dealing with emotions of semifinal loss, goes back to drawing board

"This team is amazing. I just hope we're remembered for how hard we worked and how hard we came out there each and every day to play against whoever."

The Bobcats were too much to overcome for the Griz on Saturday as they beat them twice this season.

The rivalry's heightened importance in the regular and now postseason has risen because of where both programs stand in both the Big Sky Conference and FCS landscape.

"(Montana State has) done a really good job," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "And the bar was set in this conference by us, and there's been a desperate urgency at this place to catch up, and certainly they have.

"I talk to Leon (Costello), talk to Brent (Vigen), and everybody's looking at the two of us. And we have good football programs. We have good players. We have good coaches. It's highly competitive, whether it's recruiting or on the field."

That competition culminated into the largest meeting ever between the two.

"Competition's good. That's why you do this," Hauck said. "And it's highly and wildly competitive. And my impression, the wrong team won today, but that's 50% of the state, not the other 50."

Emotions surrounding these programs colliding are always high, and in sports one team has to lose.

This time it was Montana, as their season concludes one game short of where they'd like.

"It's been the best time of my life," UM safety TJ Rausch said. "I love these guys. I love my coaches. I've had more fun this year than I've ever had playing football. And I can't thank our coaches and my teammates enough for that."

"I'm proud of our team. I'm proud of my guys. We have quality, class, young men in our program," Hauck added. "They play football the right way. Our coaches coach them the right way. And I'm as proud to be a head football coach as I've ever been today."

