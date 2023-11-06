Montana football Week 11 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Clifton McDowell and TraJon Cotton

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies defeated Sacramento State 34-7 on Saturday evening in Washington-Grizzly Stadium as UM won its second game over a top-10 opponent this year.

The Griz improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Big Sky Conference play while the Hornets fell to 6-3 and 3-3. UM also jumped up one spot in the Stats FCS Top-25 poll to No. 3 on Monday while senior quarterback Clifton McDowell was named the Big Sky's offensive player of the week by the conference.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, McDowell and senior safety TraJon Cotton met with the media on Monday during their weekly press conference to talk about the win over the Hornets while looking ahead to Montana's next opponent in Portland State.

PSU is 4-5 on the season and 3-3 in league play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time from Hillsboro Stadium and will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

To see the full press conference from Monday, see the video player above.