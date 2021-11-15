Class A roundup: Laurel, Hamilton to play for championship

Laurel 28, Polson 14

LAUREL—Winds gusting toward 40 mph and Laurel's defense combined to shut down Polson's highly explosive passing attack on the way to a 28-14 semifinal win Saturday.

The Locomotives return to the State A title game with a chance to repeat as champions next Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Hamilton.

Driving into the wind on their first possession, the Pirates turned it over when Jarrett Wilson's pass was deflected and intercepted by Jakob Webinger. Wilson entered the game approaching 3,000 yards passing for the season with 47 touchdowns through the air. He threw for one TD and ran for another in Saturday's loss.

Owen Wilcox put Laurel on the board first when he scampered in from inside the 5-yard line late in the opening quarter. Laurel's biggest defensive stop arrived on 4th and goal from inside the five when Kyson Moran knocked Polson's receiver out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

Just before half and facing 3rd and 10, Moran tossed a screen pass to Beau Dantic who weaved through traffic and sprinted down Laurel's sideline for a 74-yard score and a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Locomotives added to it on their opening drive of the 3rd quarter when Moran kept it around the left side for a 21-7 lead. Late in the third, Moran lobbed a perfect pass to Dalton Boehler who cradled it falling backwards across the goal line.

Polson added its final TD in the fourth on a long pass from Wilson.

