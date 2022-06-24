Choteau gears up for 'Got Grit'

CHOTEAU — What started almost 15 years ago by Choteau couple Bill and Heather Hodgskiss has now become one of Choteau's most popular annual events known as the Got Grit Race.

The race is now hosted by Choteau High School's Volleyball team, boosting local community and providing a healthy outing for families and individuals alike.

The Got Grit Race will consist of a three-mile, 25-obstacle course taking on various challenges.

Entrants will get to climb up hillsides, and complete the slip and slide, and then wallow in mud.

Choteau High School senior and volleyball player, Ella Peach said, "some of them are definitely more challenging than others, but if you have family there to help you through it, or a group of friends, or anyone, it makes them a lot easier, but most of them are pretty fun,

The proceeds from this obstacle race help defray the costs of the Choteau volleyball girls’ summer team camp.

The race will start and finish in the City Park near the Pavilion and will be run on city streets and property in and around the park area. Participants will also run through the nearby baseball field and golf course.

"I'm most excited to just be involved and see everyone have a good time," said Choteau high senior and volleyball player, Ada Bieler. "It's always fun to throw water balloons at people running the race, so everyone is excited.

People planning to do the obstacle course should dress for the forecasted weather. Entrants are also encouraged to wear fun costumes. The event is for both adults and children.

Assistant Volleyball Coach, Carla May stated, "personally I think it's the families, you get to see moms, dads, even the grandmas, and grandpas, and all the little kids go through and race and try to beat each other, try to beat siblings. The weather doesn't matter, whether it's sunny or rainy, you are going to get wet. You are going to get muddy and that's the greatest part.

Registration starts at Choteau City Park on July 2nd at 10am, up until the event starts at 2pm.

