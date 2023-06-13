Photos: West team preps for 76th Montana Shrine Game

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the West practice on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Naranche Stadium in Butte ahead of the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next