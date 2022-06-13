Photos: West practices in Butte for 2022 Montana Shrine Game
Photos from the West practice on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Butte ahead of the 2022 Montana East-West Shrine Game.
Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Photos from the West practice at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Monday, June 13, 2022 ahead of the 75th annual East-West Shrine Game. Photo by: Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports