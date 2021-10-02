Class B roundup: Bigfork tops Missoula Loyola with heavy hearts after loss of teammate

(Editor's note: This article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Bigfork 42, Missoula Loyola 0

The story in the Garden City on Friday night was bigger than any football game or it’s outcome. Bigfork's football team was playing with heavy hearts on Friday, just days after learning their friend and teammate Dane Hansen tragically passed away.

Teammates honored Hansen with his initials and No. 24 during the game. Head coach Jim Benn was visibly emotional during the playing of the national anthem. And with emotions running high, Bigfork came out strong and topped Loyola 42-0 in Missoula.

The win improved the Vikings to 5-0 in honor of their teammate, friend and brother, Dane Hansen.

“We talk a lot about how to handle any event and that your response determines the outcome," Benn said after the game. "I’m really proud of how are kids responded. They’re hurting. It showed that they were focused and that they were just able to play.”

Columbus 50, Big Timber 19

COLUMBUS-- No. 5 Columbus moved to 5-0 with a 50-19 over Big Timber on Friday.

With 8:17 left in the first quarter, quarterback Caden Meier ran it in to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead over the Herders.

After a rough start the Herders were able to come down the field and tie the game at 7 on a Gage McGilvroy reception from quarterback Connor Giesecke. On the following kick off, the Herders decided to go for an onside kick and recovered it, giving the Herders a chance to drive and take the lead.

At the start of the second quarter, Big Timber's Giesecke runs the ball himself to give the herders a 6-point lead. Next drive the Cougars move the ball down the field. Running back Cooper Cook takes it in to give the Cougars a 14-13 lead with 6:45 left in the first half. With just under two minutes to go in the half, Cooper Cook gets his number called again and takes it in to extend the lead 20-13 going into the half. Columbus held on to the momentum from there to win.

Townsend 34, Manhattan 13

Jefferson 37, Three Forks 0

Class B scores

Baker 41, Roundup 6

Glasgow 32, Fairfield 22

Huntley Project 41, Shepherd 8

Malta 43, Conrad 0

Red Lodge 58, Colstrip 0