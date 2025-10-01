Cascade School evacuated due to a fire

(UPDATE, 2:34 pm) Cascade Public Schools sent the following update:

We wanted to update you on today's evacuation. At approximately 11:30 AM, a fire began in the storage/water heater closet in the cafeteria. The water heater is suspected to be the source of the fire. Staff responded immediately in putting out the fire and promptly had the cafeteria and the entirety of the building evacuated.



All students and staff were moved to the football field. Parents and guardians were contacted that school would be dismissed for the rest of the day and they were to come pick up their students from the football field.



The Homestead and the Angus were gracious enough to put together sandwiches and other snacks for our students who were not able to have lunch. Buses were brought to the field for students to sit on and keep warm while they waited for pick up. They were then brought to the Methodist Church to wait.



The fire restoration company is en route to assess the damage. Once they have come to a determination of the damages and safety of the building, the administration will meet to make a decision on whether or not school will be in session tomorrow. A message will be sent to all parents and guardians regardless of the decision.



Thank you to our local fire department for their swift action, to the local establishments for their willingness to help on a short notice, to our parents and guardians for your understanding and support, and especially to our staff for keeping our students safe.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 12:30 pm) Cascade School has been evacuated due to a fire in the cafeteria. The fire broke out at about 11:20 a.m.

There are no reported injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

School officials said that there will be an early dismissal today. Parents are asked to use the Central Avenue road to come to the school. There will be staff at the football field entrance to check your students out.

Please do not take your students until you have checked out with the staff.

At this time they are working on a plan for bus students.

All sports practices have been canceled for Wednesday.

We will update you as we get more information.