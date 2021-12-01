Watch

Carroll College men, women climb in latest NAIA basketball rankings

Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 20:00:40-05

As conference play gets set to begin in the Frontier Conference, the Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams each rose in the NAIA national rankings that were announced on Wednesday.

The Carroll men (10-0) moved up from No. 5 in the preseason rankings to No. 4. The Saints are one of seven teams with an undefeated record in the rankings, and the only men's team from the Frontier to be in the Top 25, although Montana Tech (7-3) is receiving votes.

The Carroll women (9-2) rose from No. 6 to No. 5, with their only two losses coming to No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) and No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.).

The Montana Western women (6-1) stayed put at No. 24, their preseason rank. The Providence women received votes.

The full poll can be found below.

Men's Poll

RANKPREVIOUSSCHOOLRECORDPOINTS
1Saint Francis (Ind.) [17]10-0588
22Loyola (La.) [3]10-0573
33William Penn (Iowa) [1]9-0549
45Carroll (Mont.)10-0532
57Talladega (Ala.)10-0515
64Arizona Christian9-1475
78Indiana Wesleyan8-1474
89SAGU (Texas)6-1457
914Oklahoma Wesleyan10-0456
1010Jamestown (N.D.)9-1430
1112Science & Arts (Okla.)6-2367
1217The Master's (Calif.)5-1328
13RVGrace (Ind.)9-0312
1415Stillman (Ala.)5-1300
1518College of Idaho7-2296
16RVThomas More (Ky.)5-1277
1716Georgetown (Ky.)7-1274
1822Morningside (Iowa)5-1259
19RVLSU Alexandria (La.)7-1222
2019Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)7-1201
216Shawnee State (Ohio)5-2197
22RVXavier (La.)6-1167
23RVWilliam Jessup (Calif.)9-1143
2411Marian (Ind.)5-2141
2512Bethel (Kan.)6-2131

Dropped from the Top 25: Cornerstone (Mich.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Mid-America Christian (Okla.), LSU Shreveport (La.), Benedictine (Kan.)

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 123, IU South Bend (Ind.) 110, Concordia (Neb.) 81, Park (Mo.) 74, Cornerstone (Mich.) 59, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 58, Menlo (Calif.) 38, Pikeville (Ky.) 31, Faulkner (Ala.) 21, WVU Tech 18, Southeastern (Fla.) 14, Montana Tech 13, Missouri Valley 12, Florida College 11, John Brown (Ark.) 10, Central Methodist (Mo.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Tennessee Wesleyan 5, Westmont (Calif.) 3, Valley City State (N.D.) 3.

Women's Poll

RANKPREVIOUSSCHOOLRECORDPOINTS
12Campbellsville (Ky.)5-0587
21Westmont (Calif.)6-1565
34Thomas More (Ky.)6-1559
45Southeastern (Fla.)7-1530
56Carroll (Mont.)9-2500
63Wayland Baptist (Texas)8-1491
711Central Methodist (Mo.)8-0476
88Sterling (Kan.)7-0458
910Marian (Ind.)7-2446
1012Morningside (Iowa)5-2399
1120The Master's (Calif.)7-0383
1217Northwestern (Iowa)7-0376
1313Indiana Wesleyan7-2354
149Indiana Tech9-1351
157Vanguard (Calif.)3-1336
1615Saint Xavier (Ill.)6-2300
1718Clarke (Iowa)7-2276
1819Dakota State (S.D.)8-3261
19NRRio Grande (Ohio)11-0245
20NRBriar Cliff (Iowa)5-2181
2123Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)7-2175
2216Dordt (Iowa)6-3162
2322Loyola (La.)5-1161
2424Montana Western6-1141
25NRBryan (Tenn.)7-0111
2521Concordia (Neb.)5-3111

Dropped from the Poll: Rust (MIss.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.),

Receiving Votes: Benedictine (Kan.) 66, Rust (Miss.) 56, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 49, St. Francis (Ill.) 42, Bethel (Tenn.) 34, Talladega (Ala.) 25, Providence (Mont.) 23, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 18, Lyon (Ark.) 17, Georgetown (Ky.) 17, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Rochester (Mich.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Grand View (Iowa) 11, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 7, Kansas Wesleyan 4, Southern Oregon 4, Menlo (Calif.) 4

