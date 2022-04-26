Carroll College football prepares to take care of new teammates

HELENA — From inside the Carroll College huddle you’ll hear the team chant “take care of your teammates”. After their spring game on Saturday, the team welcomed their incoming freshmen and soon-to-be teammates, some who already have close ties to the team.

For Carroll defensive back and Helena High football alum Zach Spiroff, he’s looking forward to adding Bengals Kade Schlepp and Forrest Suero to the team.

“I’m excited. I didn’t really get to play a lot with them. I would’ve been a senior when they were freshman but it’s good to have Helena High guys back around. I was the only one for awhile, and it’s exciting to maybe get a pipeline back to Helena High and just get some local guys around here again. They’re two good guys so we’re excited to get them in here and work,” he said.

Culture is important in the Fighting Saints football program and Spiroff plans on instilling that in his new teammates.

“Culture is a big thing around here. We emphasize that day in and day out. If you want to be a successful teammate here then you have to be a good guy and look out for the guys that are going to make you better in the future,” he said.

Offensive lineman Hunter Mecham has one person in particular he’s excited to take under his wing.

“I got my cousin coming up and playing linebacker. So I’m looking forward to seeing him on scout team, and putting his face in the dirt a few times, it’s going to be fun,” he said.

There’s sure to be a bit of inner-family rivalry, but he plans on looking out for his cousin and new teammate.

“Well, I’m going to make sure that, first of all, he has good grades. Freshman year is always hard. I’m going to make sure that he doesn’t lose faith in himself, because that’s something you need to do, freshman year, it’s always hard. So, I’m just going to be there for him whenever he needs me and on the field make sure not to go too hard on him but just hard enough that he gets a little better,” Mecham said.

The Fighting Saints' football season kicks off Aug. 27 at home against Montana Western.

