Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

To Carrie Fisher's many fans, she's always been royalty.

On Star Wars Day, May 4, the writer and actor first made famous for playing the spunky Princess Leia from a galaxy far, far away got her own star.

A crowd of fans stood in the rain along the Walk of Fame in Hollywood as "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill and daughter Billie Lourd honored Fisher, who died in 2016, by unveiling the star.

"She was our princess, dammit. And the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent, and ferociously funny take-charge woman who took our collective breath away," Hamill said.

Fisher was just 19 when she became a star, going on to appear in dozens of movies and TV shows. She also wrote several books and stage shows that revealed a life that wasn't always glitz and glamour.

"Her books and candor about her mental illness and drug abuse have inspired people all over the world to speak more openly about their struggles. It's one of the things about her I'm most proud of," Lourd told the crowd about her mom.

Lourd admitted she went from a kid who didn't even want to watch her mother in a space movie to appearing with her on-screen in "The Force Awakens."

"I realized Leia is more than just a character. She's a feeling. She has strength; she has grace; she has wit; she has femininity at its finest," Lourd said. "She knows what she wants and she gets it. She doesn't need anyone to rescue her because she rescues herself and even rescues the rescuers."

Lourd ended the ceremony by sprinkling some of her mother's trademark glitter, making Carrie Fisher's star not only the newest, but the brightest star in the Hollywood galaxy.

