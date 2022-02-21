Butte's M&M to relocate in neighboring building; owner plans to rebuild

BUTTE - A gaping hole in Uptown Butte is all that’s left of the iconic M&M after a tragic fire last May, but just a few steps over, the M&M will get a rebirth in this new location.

“I’ve been waiting to say this, ‘oh my God, I bought the OMG building!’,” said M&M owner Selina Pankovich.

John Emeigh

Pankovich purchased the former OMG Mongolian grill building located next to the M&M and plans to remodel the place and reopen it as the M&M by this summer.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS “I’ve been waiting to say this, ‘oh my God, I bought the OMG building!’,” said M&M owner Selina Pankovich.

“Continue serving our delicious garbage omelets and Whatzit burgers and all the things everyone loves. It will be the same layout with the breakfast counter, everything people loved about the M&M, being able to see the cook and be entertained while they wait for their meal,” said Pankovich.

Courtesy, MTN News, John Emeigh The next step will be to rebuild the old M&M building at 9 N. Main Street where it’s been for 130 years before it was destroyed in a fire last May.

The next step will be to rebuild the old M&M building at 9 N. Main Street where it’s been for 130 years before it was destroyed in a fire last May. To help raise money for the rebuilding, Pankovich plans to open the new location on St. Patrick’s Day and sell drinks as Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day parade returns after being canceled the last two years.

“The sign that we saved is going to be saved for the new building, so I want people to keep that in mind that that’s my dream. I’m going to rebuild that building and that sign’s going to go back where it should be,” said Pankovich.

KXLF

The OMG owner said he’s happy he sold his building the M&M.

“By selling the building to Selina it fast-tracks her plans. Without this, it’s a year and a half to two years to get rebuilt,” said former OMG owner Tom Cronnelly.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS “By selling the building to Selina it fast-tracks her plans. Without this, it’s a year and a half to two years to get rebuilt,” said former OMG owner Tom Cronnelly.

Many neighboring buildings to the M&M suffered damages and losses during that fire, but Cronnelly believes bringing back the M&M will be good for the economy of Uptown Butte.

“Her getting open will help revitalize other businesses, because I’m sure there are businesses thinking, ‘I’m going to relocate. Where should I go?’ and if there’s traffic, and we know the M&M’s going to drive traffic, I think it helps fill the empty spaces in Uptown Butte,” said Cronnelly.

RELATED:

'The Unforgettable M&M' remembers one of Butte's most iconic buildings

Butte's 5518 Designs raises over $30,000 for rebuilding the M&M bar

Investigators may not be able to determine cause of M&M fire

