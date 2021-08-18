Butte designated as a Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community

BUTTE — Butte has been designated as the newest Continental Divide Trail Gateway Community. The Continental Divide Trail (CDT) gateway communities are recognized by the CDT Coalition as friendly to trail users and dedicated to the completion and protection of the trail

Dori Skrukrud, the community development coordinator, says the designation is great for Butte's outdoor trails.

"Having Butte designated as a CDT trailhead is wonderful news," said Skrukrud. "The Continental Divide basically circles our city so there are all these great opportunities to interface with the urban trails that we have which is an amazing system in and of itself and the Silver Bow Creek Greenway so being recognized for that is really a great opportunity."

The Silver Bow Creek Greenway, which is a 26-mile corridor from Butte to Opportunity, intersects with the CDT trail and has been recognized by the Great American Rail Trail. The greenway is still under development with 7.6 miles already completed.