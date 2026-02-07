Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Yum Brands to shutter hundreds of Pizza Hut stores amid strategic review

Pizza Hut will close 250 underperforming U.S. stores as parent Yum Brands conducts a strategic review; U.S. sales fell 5% in 2025 amid global declines.
Pizza Hut plans to close nearly 250 “underperforming” locations as parent company Yum Brands undertakes a strategic review of the brand.

Yum Brands said the closures represent a “very small portion” of Pizza Hut’s global footprint of just under 20,000 restaurants. The chain operates about 6,700 locations in the United States.

On a call with investors, Yum Brands did not provide details on the review, but Matthew Morris, head of investor relations, said the company is “pleased” with Pizza Hut’s near-term performance.

Same-store sales at Pizza Hut fell 1% globally in 2025. U.S. sales were down 5%. The brand had a net loss of 500 locations worldwide last year. About 40% of Pizza Hut’s sales come from the U.S.

Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut is among the nation’s oldest pizza chains. It is the second-largest in the U.S., according to PMQ Pizza, trailing slightly behind Domino’s and ahead of Little Caesars.

