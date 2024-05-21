Nestle creates new line of frozen food for users of drugs like Ozempic

Nestlé is the latest company to join the lucrative world of Ozempic. It’s launching a new line of frozen food created with users of GLP-1 agonist medications in mind.

Nestlé said its Vital Pursuit branded products are high in protein and essential nutrients, a good source of fiber and portioned to match the appetite of individuals who are using medications like Wegovy or Zepbound for weight management or Ozempic for diabetes.

The food isn’t just for people using GLP-1 medications though — it can complement a balanced diet for anyone trying to manage their weight, Nestlé said.

Vital Pursuit will include items like bowls with whole grains or protein pastas, sandwiches and pizzas with a suggested retail price of $4.99 and under for each product. Nestlé said the new line also includes gluten-free and air fryer options.

The products are expected to be in stores later this year.

"As the use of medications to support weight loss continues to rise, we see an opportunity to serve those consumers. Vital Pursuit provides accessible, great-tasting food options that support the needs of consumers in this emerging category," said Nestlé North America CEO Steve Presley in a statement.

According to research from J.P. Morgan, it's believed around 9% of the U.S. population will be taking GLP-1 agonist medications by 2030.

Nestlé is just one of many companies embracing this new era of weight-loss drugs. Last month Costco announced it was offering Ozempic, which is a GLP-1 agonist medication that is approved for patients with diabetes, in combination with a new weight-loss program.

WeightWatchers also pivoted its longstanding approach of diet-focused programs last year to start promoting the use of these medications as a companion to healthy eating.