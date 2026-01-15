Aldi expansion to add 180 new locations across 31 states

Aldi announced this week plans to open 180 new locations in 2026, bringing its total to nearly 2,800 stores by year’s end. The expansion is part of the company’s goal to add 800 stores over five years, putting the grocery chain at 3,200 locations by 2028.

The 180 stores will be spread across 31 states. Among them will be Maine, which will see its first Aldi store open in Portland. Aldi is also targeting Colorado with 50 new stores. The growth includes converting former Southeastern Grocers locations into Aldi stores. So far, Aldi has converted 90 locations, with plans to convert 200 more by 2027.

In 2025, amid the opening of 200 new stores, Aldi said it welcomed 17 million new customers.

“One in three U.S. households shopped at Aldi this past year, and in 2026 we’re focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first,” said Atty McGrath, CEO of Aldi U.S. “That means bringing Aldi to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and adding distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products shoppers love.”

To support its expansion, Aldi said it plans to open distribution centers in Florida, Arizona and Colorado.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Aldi ranked No. 5 among the cheapest grocery store chains in the United States.

Unlike many grocery chains, Aldi relies heavily on private-label brands and keeps a limited selection of products in stock.