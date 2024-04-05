You may have loved Burger King’s limited-time slushy beverage from last year — the Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango. But are you willing to try the chain’s latest imaginative drink offering for 2024? You’ll have your chance on April 11, when the Frozen Cotton Candy is unveiled.

This sweet beverage is designed to remind your taste buds of blue cotton candy — the kind you’d enjoy during a summer stroll through a fairgrounds. It’s flavored in blue raspberry, which makes sense, since this drink looks a bit like 7-11’s Blue Raspberry Slurpee.

But there’s a twist. In the spirit of “having it your way at Burger King,” you can add a cold foam cloud topping for an extra charge.

The white, frothy foam on your drink may get you thinking about clouds. If so, the good folks at Burger King invite you to play a new game called Cloud Float, which is also launching on April 11. To play, log on to the Burger King app and become a member of the Royal Perks loyalty program. When you play the game, you can win Crowns (reward points) that can be redeemed for free food and drinks (including Cotton Candy Cloud drinks), as well as various Burger King swag. The app will feature the game up until May 5.

Will the general public go for a frozen drink from Burger King that tastes like blue raspberry and cotton candy? Based on the reactions to the news on Burger King’s social media feeds, that would be a yes. When the drink was announced on Facebook, it garnered thousands of comments that ranged from “that sounds amazing” to “can’t wait to try.”

There’s no word yet on what the drink will cost, but last year’s Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango beverage sold for just $1.

Burger King is launching a new (blue!) Frozen Cotton Candy drink originally appeared on Simplemost.com