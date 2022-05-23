Bruins snag league title in 10-1 crosstown win

HELENA — In Friday's crosstown softball face-off the 14-3 Helena Capital Bruins took on the 9-8-1 Helena High Bengals. The Bruins entered Friday's game undefeated in the Western AA, the Bengals came in at 8-4.

Nyeala Herndon struck out her first three batters of the night, putting the Bruins up at the end of the first inning 3-0.

Two more strikeouts for Herndon in the second. Putting her up to five. 4-0 Bruins to top the 3rd.

With two outs on the board Kathryn Emmert nailed a double sending two more home to put the Bruins up 6-0 in the 4th.

The Bengals went on an impressive roll in the 5th, with a successful bunt for bases loaded, but the Bruins escaped the inning without letting up a run, thanks to Herndon's strikeout.

At the top of the 6th came a second double from Emmert, putting the Bruins up 7-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kylee Wetzel gets a single and goes on to steal second the next play and third the following.

A bunt gets the Bengals on the board in the bottom of the 6th to send Wetzel home. This would be the Bengals sole score of the night.

The Bruins stayed dominate through the 7th inning, allowing them to win 10-1, and take home the league title for the first time since 2018. And, to keep their undefeated record in the Western AA.

Capital will take on Big Sky Saturday at home, Helena High will also be playing at home Saturday against Hellgate.