Blackfeet Tribe mourns the passing of Chief Earl Old Person

GREAT FALLS — The Blackfeet Tribe announced on Wednesday evening that Earl Old Person, the longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., has died at the age of 92.

He died at Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning after a long battle with cancer.

A news release from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council says that Old Person was elected to the council in 1952 and served for more than 60 years, and served as chairman for more than 50 years.

During this time, Earl met many dignitaries including every U.S. President since Dwight Eisenhower, the British Royal Family, the Shah of Iran, and other world leaders.

In 1978, the family of the late Jim White Calf bestowed the hereditary chieftainship to Earl.

Earl was an orator and leader for the Blackfeet People, the Blackfoot Confederacy, and Indian People across the United States and Canada.

James McNeely, the Tribe's public information officer, said in the release: “The Blackfeet People have suffered a huge loss today with the passing of Chief Old Person. A chapter in our history has come to a close. The Blackfeet Tribe offers prayers and support to the family of Earl at this time.”

Memorial services are pending; we will update you as we get more information.

