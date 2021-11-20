Rapid Reaction: No. 7 Montana 29, No. 3 Montana State 10

Cam Humphrey threw for 220 yards and one touchdown as the No. 7 Montana Grizzlies toppled arch-rival No. 3 Montana State 29-10 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The win was the Grizzlies' first win in the rivalry since 2015, and came in front of a stadium-record crowd of 26,856.

Griz kicker Kevin Macias went 4-for-4 on field goals in the first half, accounting for most of the early offense in the game.

Running back Junior Bergen and cornerback Justin Ford each delivered touchdowns for Montana, while Nate Stewart hauled in Montana State's only touchdown late in the fourth on a 20-yard pass from Matt McKay.

TURNING POINT: Justin Ford's 56-yard fumble return in the third quarter. Humphrey had just thrown his second interception of the game, and MSU was set up deep in Griz territory. However, the Cats attempted a fake field goal. UM linebacker Jace Lewis forced a fumble on MSU holder Bryce Leighton's hands, which Ford scooped up to score and put the game out of reach.

STAT OF THE GAME: Total offense.....the Griz out-gained the Cats 288 to 204.

GAME BALLS: Montana's entire defense and Macias. MSU managed just 204 total yards, and only 88 yards in the first half. MSU's Isaiah Ifanse, the Big Sky Conference's leading rusher, was held to just 50 yards. Meanwhile, Macias was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts.

WHAT'S NEXT: Montana (9-2) and Montana State (9-2) will find out their FCS playoff opponents on Sunday.

