Montana State holds at No. 3; Montana Grizzlies jump one spot in FCS Top 25 poll

MISSOULA — Some movement was had in the polls this week for teams the Big Sky Conference, all of which was positive.

The Montana State Bobcats continue to lead the pack in the Big Sky with the top ranking. MSU remained at No. 3 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll that was released on Monday. The Bobcats wasted no time in starting the season on the right foot with a 63-20 drubbing of Utah Tech at home on Saturday.

The Bobcats are slated for a huge road test this coming Saturday, as they'll take on No. 1 South Dakota State at 5 p.m. in Brookings, South Dakota. The game will be a rematch of the last two FCS semifinal rounds, with the Bobcats winning in 2021 to advance to the national championship, while the Jackrabbits won the rematch last December en route to winning the national title.

SDSU opened the season with a 45-7 win over Western Oregon.

Coming in at No. 2 is North Dakota State which beat Eastern Washington 35-10 in the opener. William & Mary ranks at No. 4 and Holy Cross rounds out the top five.

The Montana Grizzlies jumped one spot in the poll from No. 14 to No. 13 after a 35-20 home victory over Butler to open the season. The Griz hit the road this week to take on Utah Tech in St. George, Utah, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

In total, six Big Sky teams were ranked in this week's poll, all of which are in the top 15.

Idaho moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 after a 42-17 victory over Lamar. Sacramento State also moved up one position from No. 10 to No. 9 after topping Nicholls 38-24. Weber State also moved up one rank from No. 13 to No. 12 after a 35-10 win over Central Washington, and UC Davis rounds out the group at No. 15 — after previously being at No. 16 — as the Aggies opened the season with a 48-10 win over Texas A&M-Commerce.