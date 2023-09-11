Montana State holds at No. 3, Montana climbs to No. 12 in FCS Top 25 poll

The Big Sky Conference continues to look the part of powerhouse in the FCS. Six teams from the conference are ranked in the top 16 of the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, including Montana State at No. 3 and Montana at No. 12.

The poll was released on Monday and saw the top four spots go unchanged from a week ago. Reigning national champion South Dakota State kept the No. 1 ranking after its thrilling 20-16 win over the Bobcats. North Dakota State, which defeated Maine 44-7 last week, is second. MSU held steady at No. 3 despite the loss to the Jackrabbits, and William & Mary is fourth after a 23-6 win over Wofford.

Idaho vaulted to the No. 5 ranking after an impressive 33-6 win at FBS Nevada last week. The Vandals, who were ranked seventh last week, earned a first-place vote in this week’s poll.

Sacramento State climbed one spot to No. 8, and Weber State jumped three spots to ninth. The Hornets notched a 34-6 win over Texas A&M-Commerce last week, while Weber State earned a 34-17 win at then-No. 21 Northern Iowa. UNI fell out of the top 25 after the loss.

Montana had little trouble in its 43-13 win at Utah Tech last week, and the Grizzlies moved up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s poll. UC Davis is the final Big Sky team in the poll, sitting at No. 16. The Aggies fell one spot after a 55-7 loss at FBS Oregon State.

View the complete poll.