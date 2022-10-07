Tyrel Thomas, Jeffrey Manning the focus of this week's Bobcat Insider

BOZEMAN — Montana State senior defensive backs Tyrel Thomas and Jeffrey Manning Jr. are the special guests this week on the Bobcat Insider show.

Thomas and Manning were interviewed for the weekly "Final Drive" segment, which features MSU seniors in their last season with the program. Joining the show as he does every week is second-year Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen, whose team is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky as it welcomes Idaho State to Bobcat Stadium for a 2 p.m. homecoming kickoff on Saturday.

The Bobcat Insider airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 6:30 and 8:30.

