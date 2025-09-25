How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

The reigning Big Sky Conference champion Montana State Bobcats begin league play Saturday, September 27.

Fourth-ranked Montana State will Eastern Washington at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.

Saturday's game between the Bobcats and Eagles will air statewide in Montana on The Spot–MTN channel, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

How to watch The Spot-MTN Channel

The Bobcats enter the game with a 2-2 record in nonconference play. They've won back-to-back games after starting the season with consecutive losses. Eastern Washington, meanwhile, won its first game of the season last week. The Eagles are 1-3.

The #5 Montana Grizzlies play the #8 Idaho Vandals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.

Both the Montana State and Montana games will also stream live on ESPN+.