How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies hit the road for the first time this college football season for a top-25 matchup with former Big Sky Conference rival North Dakota.

The Griz, who opened their season last week with a 29-24 win over Missouri State, are ranked fourth, while the Fighting Hawks are ranked No. 23 after opening with a 21-3 loss at FBS Iowa State last week.

Montana and North Dakota are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) inside the Alerus Center.

The game will be broadcast by Midco Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.

The MTN channel is available on DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna. Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+ or Midco Sports Plus.

