FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana outlasts pesky Idaho State, remains unbeaten

POCATELLO, Idaho — It didn't come as easy as it looked like it might on paper, but No. 3 Montana defeated Idaho State on Saturday at Holt Arena to extend the unbeaten start to its season.

Quarterback Lucas Johnson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, and receiver Mitch Roberts also threw for a score as the Grizzlies won 28-20 to move to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. UM is now 2-0 in Big Sky Conference games.

Johnson connected with Keelan White on a 24-yard TD pass late in the first half to give the Grizzlies a 21-6 advantage. That lead grew to 28-6 when Roberts, executing a double pass, hit Cole Grossman with a 28-yard touchdown throw in the third quarter.

At that point it looked like the Grizzlies would win going away, but Idaho State scored two late touchdowns in the second half as quarterback Sagan Gronauer threw for a score and ran for another within the final 5:01 of the game.

To watch a condensed version of the game, see the video above.

The Grizzlies are idle next week. They will welcome Idaho to Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Oct. 15.

