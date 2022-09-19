Griz move into tie for 2nd, Bobcats tied at 4th in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

For the first time this year, there were some changes for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

The Montana Grizzlies moved into a tie for second with South Dakota State in the latest poll which was released on Monday. The Griz and Jackrabbits accumulated 1,267 points in votes, with Montana earning six first-place votes and South Dakota State netting five.

Montana improved to 3-0 with a 49-14 win over Indiana State on Saturday while SDSU topped Butler 45-17.

North Dakota State remained in first place in the poll. The Bison (2-1) were handed their first loss of the season on Saturday, narrowly losing to Arizona of the Pac-12, 31-28. NDSU received 43 first-place votes.

Montana State, which lost 68-28 to Oregon State on Saturday, dropped to a tie in fourth place with the University of Incarnate Word. Both schools received 1,108 points in total votes.

The Big Sky Conference still had five teams in the polls. Sacramento State (2-0) jumped one spot to No. 7, while Weber State (3-0) stayed put at No. 12. Eastern Washington (1-1) dropped one spot to No. 15.

UC Davis (1-2) and Northern Arizona (1-2) also received votes.

Big Sky Conference play opens up this weekend for the Grizzlies and Bobcats. UM hosts Portland State in Missoula while MSU will hit the road to take on Eastern Washington in a top 15 matchup.