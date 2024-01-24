President Biden projected to win New Hampshire Democratic primary

Decision Desk HQ and Scripps News have projected that President Joe Biden will win New Hampshire's Democratic primary contest.

Biden was not present on the state's primary ballot due to recent changes by the Democratic National Committee on which states hold their Democratic primaries first.

But thanks to a robust write-in effort by supporters in New Hampshire, President Biden is expected to still carry the state in the Democratic race.

Thanks to rules that were changed before this year's presidential contest got underway, there are no delegates from Democrats up for grabs on Tuesday.

This is because President Biden unofficially pushed for South Carolina to be the first state to award delegates this election cycle.

"For decades, Black voters in particular have been the backbone of the Democratic Party but have been pushed to the back of the early primary process,” President Biden wrote to officials with the Democratic National Committee in 2022. "We rely on these voters in elections but have not recognized their importance in our nominating calendar. It is time to stop taking these voters for granted, and time to give them a louder and earlier voice in the process."

The DNC made the changes — which means that Tuesday's "first in the nation" primary in New Hampshire ran afoul of the new rules.

President Biden is generally popular in the state regardless.

According to polling of Democratic primary participants by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, more than 8 in 10 New Hampshire Democrats approve of President Biden's overall handling of the economy.

Roughly 8 in 10 approve of the administration's efforts to address student debt. But only about half approve of how the White House is handling the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Final vote counts for President Biden and other candidates, including self-help author Marianne Williamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, may not be immediately apparent.

Many cities and towns in New Hampshire are reporting all results for Democratic write-in candidates as a single number at first.

It takes time for poll workers on the ground to count votes and assign them to their respective candidates. There may be some delay as those totals are updated.

Decision Desk HQ is predicting upwards of 340,000 votes on Tuesday, which would set a record for turnout for the state — and may contribute to longer waits as vote totals are assigned.

