Bicyclist killed by grizzly bear in Ovando

OVANDO — State wildlife officials have confirmed that a bicyclist was killed by a grizzly bear early Tuesday morning in Ovando.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Greg Lemon told MTN News the incident happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the Ovando area.

An FWP response team – including wildlife and biologists and law enforcement – has been dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Details about the victim and the exact location of the attack are not available at this time.

Lemon says a camera on a business captured an image of a grizzly bear in town on Monday night and there is a report of a chicken coop that was broken into.

It’s not clear yet if the incidents are connected, according to Lemon.

This is a developing story. We will have more information as it becomes available.

