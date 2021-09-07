Bicyclist dies after colliding with a pickup truck in Browning

GREAT FALLS — A bicyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck in Browning on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was eastbound on Central Avenue and entered the intersection Piegan Street at about 4:40 p.m.

The man riding the bicycle was northbound and failed to yield right-of-way, colliding with the pickup truck on the passenger side.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries to his head and body, and was flown to Benefis Health System hospital in Great Falls, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday, September 7.

The name of the 47-year old cyclist has not yet been released.

According to the MHP, there is no indication that impaired driving by either party was a factor; the MHP report does not state whether the man who died was wearing a helmet.

We will update you if we get more information.