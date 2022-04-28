Anderson Cooper Shared A Sweet Message For His Son Wyatt’s 2nd Birthday

Happy Birthday to Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt Morgan!

Cooper celebrated Wyatt’s second birthday this week with an adorable Instagram post that included photos of Wyatt from the last two years. The post also featured a family photo of Cooper and former partner Benjamin Maisani with Wyatt and their other son, who is now nine weeks old.

“Wyatt is two years old today! It is hard to believe,” Cooper wrote in the post. “He is sweet and funny, kind and caring. Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!”

Cooper announced Wyatt’s birth on April 30, 2020, at a CNN town hall, showing the audience photos of his new addition. Named after Anderson Cooper’s father, Wyatt Emory Cooper, the “Anderson Cooper 360” host says Morgan is also a name from his mother’s family, Gloria Vanderbilt, and that his parents had even considered naming him Morgan.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” he said. “I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing — what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.”

Cooper’s CNN colleague Brian Stelter welcomed baby Wyatt with a clip of Cooper’s announcement at the time:

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

Cooper and Maisani are also parents to a second son born in February 2022. Named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, Cooper reported that he weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and was happy and healthy.

“Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper said before playing a video of Sebastian’s cute little baby hiccups in an announcement on his show. “He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper says Wyatt helped put his brother’s crib together and calls him by his middle name, Luke, because, “Sebastian is a mouthful for a 22-month-old.”

You can see the full announcement of Sebastian Luke’s birth below:

A happy day for me and my family! https://t.co/VACTPZB4iE — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) February 11, 2022

Happy Birthday, Wyatt!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.