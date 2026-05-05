HELENA — “Two Lights Montana” is a statewide initiative aimed at encouraging Montanans to engage learning, civic participation, and community service during the semiquincentennial of the United States.

The initiative officially launched on Monday, May 4, 2026 as a partnership between the Montana 250th Commission, the Office of Governor Greg Gianforte, and the Governor’s Office of Community Service/ServeMontana.

Montana 250 Commission launches 'Two Lights Montana'

Inspired by Paul Revere’s ride and the two lights signal from the Old North Church in 1775, the initiative is built on three central pillars: Learn, Engage, and Serve.

The Learn phase calls on Montanans to learn more about American history by exploring foundational texts and visiting landmarks like the Montana Heritage Center, local history museums, or other points of historical interest across the state.

The Engage phase encourages Montanans to participate in local government by attending public meetings, whether in person or online, including city and county commissions, school boards, or legislative Interim committee meetings.

The final pillar, Serve, asks Montanans to serve their community through volunteer opportunities, culminating in “Montana Makes a Difference Day” on October 24, 2026. On this day, people are asked to dedicate time to a community service organization, by volunteering at a local food bank, church, or other organization. Other opportunities exist during the final quarter of 2026 to engage in service, including on Veterans Day in November and by participating in Wreaths Across America in December.

Use the hashtag #TwoLightsMT and tag the Montana 250 and ServeMontana Facebook pages.

A news release states: "Also please post your photos and a summary of your actions. Tell us what surprised you most when you visited a museum or historic site. Tell us all about your interaction with your local county commissioners, school board, or legislative Interim Committee. Tell us all about the great work you did volunteering with others to clean up a park, help an elderly neighbor, or serve as an election judge. THIS is what civic engagement is all about. THIS is how to maximize the privilege of citizenship. Let’s use this year to document our experiences and leave behind a record for future generations."